Zanu-PF members flee cities to rural areas

THE Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership says many ruling party members were seeking transfers from urban to rural areas.

Addressing members at a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera at the weekend, provincial secretary for administration, Felix Mhona said most transfers were from Harare province.

“We are getting transfers of members, mainly from Harare to this province. They are so many. Some of them took part in the 2018 election, but failed to win any seats,” he said.

Zanu-PF has been struggling to make inroads in urban areas where the opposition controls local authorities.

“The province should work hand in hand with the district on vetting and accepting such members,” Mhona added.

The ruling party commands a huge following in Mashonaland East province, especially in constituencies such as Uzumba, Maramba and Pfungwe.

The opposition won two out of the 23 constituencies in the 2018 polls.

The influx of urban members has, however, divided opinion in rural areas, and sowed divisions among party members.