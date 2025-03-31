Zanu PF Insiza North MP Farayi Taruvinga Dies at 54

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – Insiza North Member of Parliament, Farayi Taruvinga, has passed away at the age of 54 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Taruvinga, a Zanu PF legislator and businessman, was the owner of Progress Mines in Filabusi. He was widely recognised for his commitment to local development, advocating for infrastructure improvements and economic growth in his constituency.

His passing marks a significant loss for the Insiza North community, where he had worked tirelessly to advance social and economic initiatives. Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

