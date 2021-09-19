Zanu PF Endorses Mnangagwa As 2023 Presidential Candidate

ZANU PF has endorsed Emmerson Mnangagwa as its 2023 harmonised elections presidential candidate.

The ruling party held its inter-district meetings this weekend and all provinces endorsed Mnangagwa as its sole candidate ahead of Zanu PF’s national people’s conference.

The conference will be held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central from October 25 -30.

Mnangagwa will be seeking his second and final term as the country’s president./

“Cde. Mnangagwa shall be the sole Zanu PF presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections,” Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa said.

“He has presided over unprecedented socio-economic development for the whole country. There is a need to ensure that the trajectory is accelerated without any interruption.”

In Gweru, the Zanu PF Midlands provincial administration secretary, Nugget Manyiwa said all the province’s party organs had endorsed Mnangagwa.

“Resolution number one is that Midlands endorses our President Cde. Mnangagwa as our sole presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election.”

In 2023, Zimbabwe will hold its 12th national election; which is mainly expected to be a battle between Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa narrowly lost the 2018 presidential election to Mnangagwa. The opposition president has since refused to accept the results claiming the vote-counting process was flawed.

Zanu PF is on a campaign to recruit five million voters while the MDC Alliance is targeting six million.

Zanu PF and MDC Alliance supporters have kick-started campaigns for the 2023 elections on social media platforms especially Twitter.

The opposition has a trending hashtag; #NgaapindeHakeMukomana (LetTheBoyTakeover) in reference to Chamisa. It has been the highest trending hashtag this weekend.

Not to be outdone, Zanu PF social media users are posting pictures of new roads and dams that have been constructed in recent years as the success stories achieved by Mnangagwa since 2018.