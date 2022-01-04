Zanu PF disowns its notorious South African branch chairman

ZANU PF South Africa district has distanced itself from the controversial Sandton branch Chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando who is involved in a protracted offensive against the South African Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi over his constitutional decision to suspend the continuation of the Zimbabwe exemption Permit.

Chitando had issued a circular alleging that his branch had resolved to initiate a conversation around condemning Motsoaledi and proposing sanctions against the neighbouring country’s entities.

Chitando said Zimbabwe should introduce a Dr Motsoaledi Aviation Bill which will see South African air traffic passing over Zimbabwe being levied.

ZANU PF said the statements by Chitando did not represent the views of the party and his statements were concerning.

On Monday South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, said Chitando has been reported to authorities over his statements.

Read the party’s statement below:

ZANU PF South Africa District is aware of a statement circulating on various social media platforms bearing the name: Office of Advocate Simba Chitando, dated 30 December 2021, and titled “ZANU PF SANDTON BRANCH DISCUSSION: THE DR MOTSOLEDI AVIATION BILL”

2. The opening remarks of the statement by Advocate Simba Chitando’s Office claims that a meeting took place on the 23rd of December 2021, and in attendance to that meeting was the ZANU PF Sandton Branch, ZEP Leaders, and the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa.

3. ZANU PF South Africa District is deeply concerned with the contents of the statement by Advocate Simba Chitando’s office and wishes to inform members of the public that the individuals that attended the meeting with the Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa did so in their own individual capacity as ZEP Holders, and not as ZANU PF members, including Advocate Simba Chitando.



4. ZANU PF as a Revolutionary party enjoys a cordial relationship with its sister party, the African National Congress (ANC). As such, ZANU PF South Africa District distances itself from the statement issued by Advocate Simba Chitando’s office and condemns such conduct with the strongest contempt it deserves.

5. ZANU PF South Africa District wishes to inform members of the public that any information concerning the formal position of ZANU PF South Africa District can only be communicated to the public through the Secretariat for Information and Publicity.

ZANU PF South Africa District wishes you all a prosperous and a productive 2022.