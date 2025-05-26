Zanu PF denies rally at Mnangagwa’s Precabe farm

Spread the love

ZANU-PF has firmly rejected claims of a star-studded rally planned for President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm, clarifying that the only scheduled event involves senior party leadership rather than the general public.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 24 May 2025, party official Farai Muroiwa Marapira dismissed circulating rally posters as fake. “The poster below is fake. Only Politburo and Central Committee Members will be visiting the President’s farm tomorrow,” Marapira wrote, adding that the visit’s purpose was to “drive and establish a manufacturing economy backed by the throughput of a vibrant farming and mining industry.”

The controversy deepened when a post from an account claiming to be the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (@ZACConline) questioned Marapira’s timing in denying the rally and alleged a hidden agenda behind the event. The post, which quickly went viral, accused the rally of being a covert operation aimed at elevating controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei to the ZANU-PF Politburo and eventually the Presidium.

“Who is funding this jaunt at Precabe – obviously it’s Tagwirei… We cannot watch quietly a process to elevate the man behind the massive corruption and grand theft of national funds and minerals,” the post stated, urging Politburo members to reject the move and instead “pass a resolution for the arrest of Tagwirei and his accomplices.”

However, hours before this explosive message was posted, another account purportedly representing the official ZACC handle, @ZACConline_, issued a warning that the @ZACConline account had been hijacked in June 2024 and that efforts to recover it had been unsuccessful. This revelation cast doubt on the authenticity of the viral accusations, although the message had already ignited heated online debate.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono also weighed in, criticizing government-appointed officials for their alleged incompetence. “Efforts to recover it were futile because you are a bunch of incompetent people appointed based on where you come from or who you are related to… Useless people!!” he posted.

The alleged rally, the hijacked ZACC account, and the accusations against Tagwirei have created a swirl of confusion and controversy, with no clear resolution yet. ZANU-PF has not issued any further statements beyond Marapira’s initial denial.

