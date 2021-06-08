Zanu-PF demands monthly reports from Govt departments on unfinished projects

ZANU-PF Matabeleland South Province has engaged Government departments in order to speed up completion of outstanding development projects.

The provincial party leadership met with heads of Government departments who gave an update on projects that were underway in the province and challenges being faced.

Speaking during the meeting in Gwanda on Friday, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni said going forth, the party was going to work closely with Government departments to help address challenges faced in the completion of projects.

He said Government departments were expected to submit reports to the party which will be submitted in Harare.

“As the ruling party we are equally concerned with development of the province and that’s why we have come up with this initiative to work with you as Government departments. Each month you will be expected to submit reports on the projects which are ongoing in the province and challenges being faced and we will submit these to our national office.

“We want to use our influence as a party to ensure that we secure funding for these projects. While you work from your end as Government departments we will also work on our end as the party so that we can realise as much development as possible. We have to put aside our political differences because at the end of it all what we want is to see our province develop. This is crucial in the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

Speaking during the meeting, Matabeleland South Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Abednico Ncube said there were a number of outstanding projects in the province that needed to be completed as a matter of urgency.

He said the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa was concerned with development in all areas.

“There are a number of outstanding developmental issues in the province such as electrification of rural areas, dilapidated infrastructure, underutilised irrigations and dams, poor roads and damaged bridges, there is also need for more schools and health facilities.

“These are all issues that we seek to be addressed within the province under this initiative. Let’s utilise this opportunity as departments and work with the Zanu-PF party in order to develop our province,” he said.

Various heads of Government departments presented reports on ongoing projects and challenges being faced.

DDF Matabeleland South provincial coordinator, Moment Malandu said road maintenance works were underway in the province but at a slow pace.

He said they did not have adequate equipment which was delaying progress.

Malandu said they needed tractors for the tillage programme and rigs for drilling of boreholes.

“For road maintenance we are relying on contractors as we don’t have equipment which is a challenge as we have to work at their pace. All roads need immediate attention and if we could have equipment to do the work simultaneously it would be better,” he said.

Matabeleland South acting provincial agricultural officer, Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said infrastructure in most irrigations was dilapidated which was affecting production.

Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Matabeleland South provincial development officer, Merjury Skhundla said there was limited working spaces for vendors in Gwanda. – Zimbabwe Voice