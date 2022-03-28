Zanu PF councilors continue to serve as Civil servants

MASVINGO – Two teachers in Bikita are allegedly violating Government policy by continuing to serve in the civil service four years after they were elected councillors.

Lawyer Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners has since written a seven-day ultimatum to the acting Provincial Education Director, Shylatte Mhike to dismiss the teachers or be dragged to court.

Government does not allow civil servants under Section 200 (4) of the Constitution to occupy political office unless they resign from Civil Service and in 2022 the Public Service dismissed civil servants elected into political offices from work but the program was seemingly targeted a few opposition representatives.

There are allegations that Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson and Ward 2 councillor Benjamin Masakadza continues to work for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Schools after being elected into office in 2018. The same local authority has Chipo Munyoro, a councillor for Ward 24 who remains a teacher at Madzivire Primary School after being elected the same year.

Masakadza is a teacher at Zindove Primary School in Bikita South.

The instruction to Mureri was given by Masvingo CCC provincial chairperson, Simon Ziki.

The ultimatum is dated March 8, 2022.

Mhike said she had not received the ultimatum when The Mirror contacted her for a comment.

“Our client informed us that in Bikita South there are two Education employees who are also representing Zanu PF, Benjamin Masakadza I.D Registration Number 04-026058-W-04 is a councillor in Ward 2 Bikita South and a teacher at Zindove Primary School in Bikita East.

“The two work under your supervision and you know the position of the law with regards to civil servants being office bearers of any political party. Our client has instructed us to demand as we hereby do that you relieve your subordinates of their duties within 7 days of this letter if they choose to continue as councillors…,” reads part of the ultimatum.

Masakadza expressed ignorance when contacted for a comment.

“What does that have to do with you? What do you want from me?” said Masakadza.

Efforts to get a comment from Munyoro were futile.

Other Zanu PF councillors who have defied PSC in Masvingo are Mwenezi RDC chairperson Jorum Ncube who is the head of Marinda Primary School and his deputy Admire Matutu who is the teacher-in-charge at Zvomupungu Primary.

The Mirror is also informed that Zanu PF Masvingo RDC Ward 5 councillor Lylletty Aleta Makombe is an inspector in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education stationed in Zaka.

The Public Service Commission ordered civil servants elected into political offices to immediately step down from one of the posts in a memo dated April 15, 2020 and signed by PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Utaunashe.

The memo threatened disciplinary action on civil servants who did not comply with the directive. The campaign to remove elected civil servants from civil service was headed by a few individuals with the majority from Zanu PF disregarding the order.

Efforts to get a comment from Ambassador Utaunashe were futile as his phone went unanswered.

“The Commission hereby directs that as a civil servant, you should cease to serve as a councillor with immediate effect. Failure to comply with this directive will result in disciplinary action being taken against you,’’ reads part of the directive signed by Utaunashe dated April 15, 2020. https://masvingomirror.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

