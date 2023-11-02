Zanu PF bemoans abuse of its cars

GWERU – Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said that party vehicles will be withdrawn from drivers who violate road rules and abuse the vehicles.

She said some drivers refuse to pay toll gate fees while some do not pay parking fees or drive recklessly. This, she said puts the party into disrepute.

Muchinguri was addressing party members at the just-ended party national people’s conference in Gweru.

“Party vehicles belong to the party. They are not your cars. Don’t abuse these vehicles by disregarding road rules and regulations. We have received reports that some members are refusing to pay toll gate fees.

“Some can go on to commit crimes and after boast of belonging to Zanu-PF. This kind of indiscipline frustrates the President,” she said.

Muchinguri said several party drivers have been linked to countless reckless driving cases.

She also added that some party officials have personalised the vehicles to the extent of refusing to carry other party members, particularly in rural areas.

“I have been sent to warn you to be careful on the road; fly the Zanu PF flag high and be respectful. Whoever is caught outside the law will risk losing the vehicle,” she said. – Masvingo Mirror

