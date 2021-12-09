Zanu PF basks in new ZUPCO buses handover

TWENTY Zupco buses which were allocated to Manicaland by President Mnangagwa were commissioned this afternoon by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Nokuthula Matsikenyeri, at the Manicaland Agricultural Showgrounds where the province was conducting a provincial day of prayer.

The event was graced by Government officials, Zupco provincial secretariat, and church leaders from different denominations.

Minister Matsikenyeri said the allocation of the buses confirms Government’s commitment to avail affordable and reliable public transport to its citizens.

“President Mnangagwa is working hard to fulfill his promises of providing adequate public transport to all Zimbabweans. We thank him and Government for remembering us, and we hope they will continue gifting us with more buses in the near future.

“We also pray that the drivers who will be driving them are cautious on the road to ensure commuters’ safety,” she said.

The day was meant for prayer intercessions for less road carnage during the upcoming festive season.

“Prayer is important, and we should always be on our knees praying. Today, we pray for the country, and we also pray for the safety of all road users. The upsurge in road traffic accidents is very worrisome and we need to continue praying for their reduction, a reason why we have called our church leaders and their members here.

“As we reflect on these road traffic tragedies, let us confront the reality that road accidents have been happening at an alarming rate and our society appears to accept the myth that they are an act of God which we have no control over.

“I, however, refute that myth and say accidents are caused, and they are, therefore, preventable. We must prevent them this festive season and always. Unnecessary loss of lives on the roads brings pain to everyone, and this is why we have asked the church to intercede to God for us,” said Minister Matsikenyeri.

She also made a clarion call to church leaders and other stakeholders in the province to select road safety champions among themselves.

Secretary-general of Zimbabwe Indigenous National Council of Churches (ZINCC), Bishop Amon Zihowe implored church leaders to continue praying for safety on the roads.

