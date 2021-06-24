Zanu PF backs Harare clean up

The ruling party, Zanu PF has condemned outrightly the lawlessness and disorder prevailing in urban areas under the watch of corrupt MDC Alliance leadership councillors.

Addressing the media today, Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said failure by the opposition party to run the affairs of the urban local authorities has resulted in service delivery being on a nose dive forcing Government to intervene including repairing roads.

“The mess in urban areas is due to the MDC councillors. They took no action to stop the rot prevailing in urban areas and do proper planning,” he said.

Chinamasa was flanked by former political commissars including Victor Matemadanda, Engelbert Rugeje and Webster Shamu.