News Ticker

Zanu-PF a Key Regional Force Against Western Influence, Says Spokesman

December 4, 2024 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Farai Marapira
Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu-PF Information Director, Farai Marapira, has described Zimbabwe’s ruling party as a critical defender of liberation movements in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region against alleged interference by Western nations.

Speaking on the matter, Marapira stated that Zanu-PF plays a pivotal role in resisting what he termed as attempts by Western powers to assert control over the region through the promotion of opposition parties.

“Zanu-PF stands as a formidable pillar in the SADC region, safeguarding the interests and legacies of liberation movements that are under siege from external forces,” Marapira said.

The ruling party, however, has faced accusations from opposition parties across SADC countries, including Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. These opposition groups allege that Zanu-PF has interfered in their elections by supporting ruling liberation movements.

The allegations have fueled regional debates about the role of ruling parties in cross-border political dynamics and the influence of Western powers on African politics.

This development highlights ongoing tensions between liberation movements and opposition parties across the region, raising questions about the balance between regional solidarity and national sovereignty.

Source: ZiFM




Copyright © 2024 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!