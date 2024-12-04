Zanu-PF a Key Regional Force Against Western Influence, Says Spokesman

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu-PF Information Director, Farai Marapira, has described Zimbabwe’s ruling party as a critical defender of liberation movements in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region against alleged interference by Western nations.

Speaking on the matter, Marapira stated that Zanu-PF plays a pivotal role in resisting what he termed as attempts by Western powers to assert control over the region through the promotion of opposition parties.

“Zanu-PF stands as a formidable pillar in the SADC region, safeguarding the interests and legacies of liberation movements that are under siege from external forces,” Marapira said.

Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira says the Zimbabwean ruling party is a force to reckon with in the SADC region in defending liberation movements that are under siege from Western elements fighting to control the region using opposition parties. @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/MPZr1RO9vs — ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) December 4, 2024

The ruling party, however, has faced accusations from opposition parties across SADC countries, including Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. These opposition groups allege that Zanu-PF has interfered in their elections by supporting ruling liberation movements.

The allegations have fueled regional debates about the role of ruling parties in cross-border political dynamics and the influence of Western powers on African politics.

This development highlights ongoing tensions between liberation movements and opposition parties across the region, raising questions about the balance between regional solidarity and national sovereignty.

Source: ZiFM

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...