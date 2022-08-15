Zaka villagers torch granny’s huts

MASVINGO -An elderly woman and her ten grandchildren are now living in the open in Vaviri Village under Chief Nyakunhuwa, in Zaka after fellow villagers torched her huts for allegedly practising witchcraft.

The incident happened last week, and the matter was reported at Jerera Police Station.

The fiasco started after the villagers consulted a Tsikamunda and accused Letwin Chiuka (59) of bewitching them. The gathering was at the village head’s place.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be reached for comment.

Sources told The Mirror that the village head advised Chiuka and her family to vacate the village during the meeting. Other villagers also threatened to kill her during the heated meeting.

Efforts to get a comment from the village head were futile.

Sources said that the fire started at around 11 pm, and children had to be rescued from the huts where they were sleeping

Chiuka and her family filed a report at Jerera police station, but nothing was done to apprehend the suspects.

