The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it is ready to assist local authorities to improve systems and procedures to plug loopholes as the anti-graft drive intensifies.

This comes after the recent arrest of three Harare City Council employees who stand accused of awarding tenders to supply goods and services to companies they have links with.

ZACC Representative at the second Anti-Corruption Conference taking place in Victoria Falls, Dr Munyaradzi Magiga, said the commission desires to work with local authorities and plug all corruption loopholes.

“We have made several arrests in connection with fraud in local authorities but going forward we want to assist local authorities to improve systems and procedures in order to plug the loopholes of corruption,” he said.

Speaking at the same conference, Corporate Governance Consultant, Costain Mukanganiki, said he believes that separation of roles and clarity in the procurement function within local authorities is critical in promoting sound governance.

“There should be a clear separation of power between the elected councilors and the technocrats in order to bring sanity in the procurement issues,” Mukanganiki said.

Compact Training Managing Director, Trueman Debwe also said strengthening corporate governance in councils remains critical in improving service delivery and attracting investment to local authorities.

“Fraud and corruption cost local authorities millions of dollars every year. Every dollar that a local authority loses is a dollar that could have been spent on service delivery.”