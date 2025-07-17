Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency’s image

Spread the love

Three commissioners from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently visited Beitbridge Border Post as part of an awareness campaign aimed at educating travellers, border stakeholders, and the public on the commission’s mandate and to address concerns over impostors falsely claiming to represent ZACC.

The visit, led by Commissioner Chido Madiwa, alongside Kindness Paradza and Obson Matunja, came in response to complaints from travellers about individuals masquerading as ZACC officials who had been stopping motorists on highways and demanding money, under the pretense of anti-corruption operations.

Speaking during the campaign, Commissioner Madiwa clarified ZACC’s operations, distancing the organisation from such rogue activities.

“ZACC does not mount roadblocks. We do not search people on highways. We do not make people pay. Our vehicles are registered and clearly identifiable. We investigate and arrest without demanding any money,” Madiwa emphasised.

The commissioners, supported by ZACC administration staff, engaged directly with travellers, bus crews, and members of the public at the busy Beitbridge Border Post. They also used the opportunity to gather intelligence on corruption-related challenges faced by border users.

“We highlighted the importance of compliance with border requirements and urged people not to engage in corruption. We explained what corruption is and its impact on the country,” Madiwa said.

Travellers raised several concerns, with the most common being steep import duties and cumbersome border processes, citing the lack of a one-stop search point as a factor that promotes inefficiency and opportunities for corruption.

Earlier this week, ZACC held a public workshop in Beitbridge involving various stakeholders, including government departments stationed at the border, transport associations, and passenger representatives. The stakeholders outlined their roles in maintaining integrity and spoke out against corruption. Organisations present also signed declarations of integrity before ZACC officials.

As part of the awareness drive, Commissioner Madiwa also appeared on a local radio phone-in programme, where she engaged listeners on the role of ZACC in combating corruption and clarified the agency’s operations.

ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu said the awareness campaign was prompted by rising reports of corruption at Zimbabwe’s border posts, particularly through acts of bribery.

“ZACC will be rolling out similar engagements at other border posts. Beitbridge was chosen for the initial launch due to its status as the busiest crossing point in sub-Saharan Africa,” Mlevu said.

The campaign is part of ZACC’s broader efforts to restore public trust in the commission while strengthening its anti-corruption message at key points of entry into Zimbabwe.



