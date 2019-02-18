‘You Can’t Even Repaint Harvest House!’ -Gutu takes pop at Chamisa

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu has mocked the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa for its failure to repaint its headquarters, Morgan Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House. Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Gutu said:

You can’t even repaint Harvest House and replace broken window panes but you fantasize about rebuilding and reconstructing Zimbabwe! What errant nonsense is that? Spare us the trash and hallucination! Zimbabweans have got brains!

The MDC headquarters suffered extensive damage after it was petrol-bombed by suspected ZANU PF arsonists during ShutDownZim in January.

Source: Pindula