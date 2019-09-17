You are the ‘third force’ behind abductions, MDC says to govt

THE MDC has flipped it on government, telling authorities they were in fact the so-called third force that has been behind continued abductions on government critics.

The recent period has seen some government critics targeted for abductions with the latest being that of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Peter Magombeyi, who is yet to be found.

Government has maintained a curious silence over the incidents.

Lately, information secretary Nick Mangwana tweeted Monday that the abductions could be the works of a “third force” out to soil the image of the Emmerson Mnangagwa government.

State Security Minister Owen Ncube also said Tuesday that government was investigating Magombeyi’s disappearance, further linking it to a third force.

Reacting to the government claims, MDC secretary for health Henry Madzorere said there was no other third force other than the Zanu PF led government.

“The third force is an arm of the government,” said the former health minister.

“It is part of them and there is no third force in other words. It is just one big animal with various tentacles and one of them is third force.

“These are not thugs from somewhere, these are State agents from the government. We pay tax to the government so that they protect us from thugs and other people and if they fail to protect us and if they fail then they are responsible.

“We have seen so many abductions over a couple of months and that is unacceptable. As Zimbabweans, we should say no to this and we don’t want to beat about the bush.

“It is the government which is responsible for that.

“Why is it anybody who opposes the government gets abducted? Anybody who consistently opposes someone’s rotten policies gets abducted.”

Even though ongoing abductions started few months ago, government is yet to come up with a clear explanation on who the culprits were.

Most of those who are abducted are often taken through torture ordeals.

Among some of those who have been abducted and left for dead are local comedienne Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti, Tatenda Mombeyarara and Obert Masaraura. – Newzim