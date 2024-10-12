Wife sleeps in passage for three years after husband locks her out of the bedroom

Spread the love

In a shocking marital dispute, a Harare woman divulged how for the past three years she has been sleeping in the passage of their home after her husband kicked her out of their bedroom.

The drastic action came after her husband accused her of having an affair with their church pastor.

According to H-Metro, Memory Manyangadze disclosed to the Harare Civil Court that her husband, Reginald Tuhwe, locked her out of their bedroom three years ago.

Since then, she has been left with no choice but to sleep in the passage.

“Three years ago, he locked our bedroom and threw my belongings onto the passage, that’s where l have been sleeping for the past three years,” she testified.

She further revealed that he assaults her each time she tries to enter their bedroom.

Manyangadze claims that her husband accused her of cheating with their pastor after he saw messages on her phone.

“He denied me access into our bedroom and each time I tried to enter, he assaulted me. He accused me of cheating with our church pastor after he saw messages in my phone, which I feel is a fabrication.”

In response to the accusations, Tuhwe did not deny locking his wife out of the bedroom but maintained that his actions were justified. He claimed to have evidence of her infidelity with their church pastor, which led to his decision to ban her from the bedroom.

“I was suspecting my wife was cheating, and I caught her exchanging sweet words with our pastor on her phone. She is a liar and a cheat,” Tuhwe stated in court.

Magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu granted Manyangadze a protection order and ordered Tuhwe to return the tuckshop keys that he had taken from her. Additionally, the magistrate directed Tuhwe to grant his wife access to their bedroom. (H Metro/iharare)