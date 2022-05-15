Widespread condemnation of Leeds-based blogger Simba Chikanza’s bid to blackmail Auxillia Mnangagwa

Zimbabweans have sprung to defend First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa after blogger, and owner of online blog site ZimEye, Simba Chikanza threatened to expose her.

Simba Chikanza allegedly had a 35-minute video call with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, and as they were chatting, she abruptly cut off the call. It is not yet clear if this was an interview or if the First Lady knew it was an interview.

Simba was seemingly rattled by the abrupt disappearance of the First Lady and seemingly tried to extort her into coming back to finish the interview. Posting on Facebook and Twitter, Chikanza wrote,

“Dear Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa, if you don’t call me and we finish our interview, I’m going to be left with no other option than to reveal your (incomplete) VIDEO CALL to me running over 35 minutes long. I’m giving you 8hs afterwhich I will have no option than make the public watch EVERYTHING INCL INSIDE YOUR HOUSE, WHICH ARE THE DANGLING DEBRIS FROM THE INCOMPLETE CLIP. This is just unavoidable due to the duty of disclosure and the public interest surrounding the issues of murder, and looting raised.”

Dear Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa, if you don’t call me and we finish our interview, right now, I’m going to reveal your video call to me running over 35 minutes long. I’m giving you 8 hrs afterwhich I will have not option than make the public watch EVERYTHING INCL INSIDE YOUR HOUSE pic.twitter.com/n4fuz1HFAQ — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 15, 2022

The original post was deleted after getting a lot of criticism although Chikanza later reposted it.

Zimbabweans on Twitter felt that Chikanza is being unethical for blackmailing the First Lady. Check out their reactions.

Source: iHarare

