Wicknell Chivhayo Backs Third Term for Mnangagwa, Citing ‘U.S. Developments’

Harare – Businessman and ZANU-PF benefactor Wicknell Chivhayo has expressed strong support for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, drawing comparisons with recent political developments in the United States.

In a statement shared on social media, Chivhayo referenced reports of a proposed constitutional amendment in the U.S. to allow former President Donald Trump to serve a third term, arguing that “EXCEPTIONAL leadership deserves CONTINUITY beyond rigid term limits if it is in the BEST INTEREST of the people.”

“This development in the USA got me deeply reflecting on our beloved country, where H.E. PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA has demonstrated REMARKABLE leadership,” he wrote. “In my opinion, when a leader is delivering exceptional RESULTS, their presidency should not be cut short, ESPECIALLY if the people overwhelmingly support his continued leadership.”

Chivhayo further claimed that even Zimbabwe’s opposition parties, despite being “FRAGMENTED,” had indirectly endorsed this idea, suggesting that constitutional constraints should not hinder progress. “Most will say I’m singing for my supper, and yes indeed, without a shadow of doubt, I will also sing for breakfast and lunch too,” he added.

He warned that frequent leadership changes could disrupt national progress, citing the reversal of policies in the U.S. following Trump’s return to office. “We cannot afford policy INCONSISTENCIES, especially considering PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’s strong foundation for ECONOMIC GROWTH and stability. Extending his leadership will certainly ensure CONSISTENCY and CONTINUITY, which are critical for achieving Zimbabwe’s long-term goals and VISION 2030!”

Despite President Mnangagwa previously dismissing the possibility of seeking a third term, Chivhayo argued that “the CONSTITUTION is a LIVING DOCUMENT, made BY THE PEOPLE and FOR THE PEOPLE,” suggesting that it should evolve to reflect the aspirations of the majority.

“With the GRACE OF GOD, an extension of time in office for this WONDERFUL LEADER will certainly benefit the nation and ensure the success of Vision 2030 and beyond,” he concluded.

His remarks come amid growing speculation over the possibility of constitutional amendments to allow Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his current term, a move that would require significant legal and political manoeuvring.

Chivhayo’s endorsement of extended presidential terms is likely to spark debate, particularly within Zimbabwe’s political circles, where discussions over constitutional amendments remain highly sensitive.

While Mnangagwa’s administration has focused on economic reforms and infrastructure development under the “Second Republic,” critics argue that any attempt to extend his tenure could undermine democratic principles and constitutionalism.

For now, the question of a third term remains speculative, but with influential voices like Chivhayo advocating for it, the debate over Zimbabwe’s political future is far from over.

