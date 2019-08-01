Why Nigeria assisted Zimbabwe after cyclone devastation, by Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday explained the reason behind Nigeria’s assistance to Zimbabwe after cyclone devastation.

According to him, the devastation was so enormous that Nigeria could not afford to look the other way but to offer a helping hand.

Buhari, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made the remark while receiving in farewell audience the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Nigeria, His Excellency, Lovemore Mazemo.

“It was a major disaster, and it caused damage in billions of dollars. Nigeria, despite our own challenges, had to provide aid to ameliorate the situation,” the President said,

He said he was glad that the outgoing Ambassador and his country appreciated the hand of fellowship.

Cyclone Idai ravaged Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi, and is believed to be the costliest natural disaster in South-West Indian Ocean basin. Goods and properties estimated at two billion dollars were lost.

President Buhari also recalled the role Nigeria played to secure the Independence of Zimbabwe from apartheid minority rule, noting: “We remain proud of what Nigeria did in those days.”

Ambassador Mazemo, who spent four-and-a-half years in Nigeria, said he found a home here, “and a family among your wonderful people.”

Saying that assistance given by Nigeria after the cyclone “went a long way to relieve our people,” he added that relationship between the two countries had improved tremendously in recent years.

The Ambassador congratulated President Buhari on the confidence reposed in him by his people, making them elect him twice, and equally lauded him for the leadership he has provided for Africa in the war against corruption.

