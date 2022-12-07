We’re with you in this ordeal, Zimbabweans assure tormented family

ZIMBABWEANS united yesterday in sympathising with the family of kidnapped businessman, Ranga Gova.

Many are also praying for his safe return home.

The South Africa-based businessman was kidnapped on November 3, in Centurion, Pretoria.

He was just a few metres away from his home at an estate in the South African capital.

Below are some comments from our readers after we highlighted that a month has now passed since he was kidnapped:

Ehe ngavatopinda pese pese netariro yekuti vanomuwana. I was thinking of him kuti akawanikwa here? Ngavaite offer ye reward vanogona kuwana lead. May God protect them during this time. – Vimbainashe Mungofa.

***

May God protect this guy adzoke kumhuri yake safely. Nguva yareba veduwe. This hurts the family. I can imagine what they are going through. – Rue Rosemary Filon.

***

The way she describes how their daughter asks for his whereabouts makes me sad. No child deserves this, hopefully he’s alive. – Tafadzwa Maziwisa.

***

Zvorwadza, kana mota yakawanikwa iye vakamuisepi nhai? They must be going through so much. May God comfort them. – Sandra Tshuma.

***

My uncle was murdered ku game park vakaita kutswanyirwa mu boot remota takaita like three months vasingawanike. Then one of the guys vakamuuraya went to the bank achi pretender kunge ndiye achidai kutora mari from his account. By then papaita missing person report and the bank knew about the case and that’s how the guy got arrested akazonoratidza pavari. – Lorriet Rufaro.

***

Kana uchiita madhiri nevanhu vatema, especially in the fuel industry, vanhu watema we are jealousy. I hope he is alive. – Enoch Mposa.

***

Ko kana vakamuuraya ngavachingomubudisa havo hama dzake dziwane closure. Eish zvakangooma hazvo. I feel sorry for them. – Naume Matunga.

***

This is sad, I can imagine what the family is going through. – Lazzy Hacha.

***

Kana une mari tsvaga imwe nzvimbo or nyika iri peaceful wonogara hako ikoko, zveJoza izvi muchazvirega. – Anabel Masibanda. – H-Metro

