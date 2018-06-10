“We’re Not Apologetic” About Supporting Zanu-PF – Traditional Chiefs

Traditional Leaders, Chief Zvimba and Chief Chidziva openly declared their support for Zanu-PF at a party event. The chiefs are reported to have chanted Zanu-PF slogans and said:

“The only way to make them happy wherever they are is to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cde Phillip Chiyangwa. We are not apologetic about that,”

At the event, Zanu-PF’s candidate for the parliamentary elections in Zvimba, Phillip Chiyangwa, thanked the chiefs for working hard for the party. The High Court ruled last month that traditional leaders should not participate in partisan politics.

More: The Standard