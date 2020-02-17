News Ticker

‘We’re going to overthrow Mnangagwa before 2023’ – Mahere

February 17, 2020 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

MDC executive member  Fadzai Mahere has threatened to overthrow president Emmerson Mnangagwa before 2023.

The prominent lawyer took her threats to micro blogging Twitter soon after the acquittal of their party vice chairperson Job Sikhala recently who was accused of  treason by uttering the same words  in Masvingo.

“We are going to take the fight to the doorstep of @edmnangagwa. We’re going to overthrow him before 2023. That’s not a joke,” reads Mahere’s tweet.

Meanwhile, MDC supporters fought running battles with police in Masvingo during Sikhala’s court case and 5 supporters have since been arrested over malicious damage of police vehicle.

