‘We’re going to overthrow Mnangagwa before 2023’ – Mahere

MDC executive member Fadzai Mahere has threatened to overthrow president Emmerson Mnangagwa before 2023.

The prominent lawyer took her threats to micro blogging Twitter soon after the acquittal of their party vice chairperson Job Sikhala recently who was accused of treason by uttering the same words in Masvingo.

“We are going to take the fight to the doorstep of @edmnangagwa. We’re going to overthrow him before 2023. That’s not a joke,” reads Mahere’s tweet.

Meanwhile, MDC supporters fought running battles with police in Masvingo during Sikhala’s court case and 5 supporters have since been arrested over malicious damage of police vehicle.