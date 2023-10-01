Welshman Ncuce trashes Chamisa’s rhetoric

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-president Welshman Ncube has insinuated that his party led by Nelson Chamisa has no political theory.

Writing on his X handle, Ncube wrote, “Just reread Lenin’s political pamplet which I last read years ago when teaching at UZ: What is to be done? The Burning Questions of our movement. One of the core lessons: Without political theory there can be no coherent & meaningful political action just random rhetoric!”

This comes just after Chamisa equated his party to Wapusa Wapusa church.

Source – Byo24

