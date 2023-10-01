News Ticker

Welshman Ncuce trashes Chamisa’s rhetoric

October 1, 2023 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0




MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-president Welshman Ncube has insinuated that his party led by Nelson Chamisa has no political theory.

Writing on his X handle, Ncube wrote, “Just reread Lenin’s political pamplet which I last read years ago when teaching  at UZ: What is to be done? The Burning Questions of our movement.  One of the core lessons: Without political theory there can be no coherent & meaningful political action  just random rhetoric!”

This comes just after Chamisa equated his party to Wapusa Wapusa church.

Source – Byo24




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: