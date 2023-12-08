Welshman Ncube breaks the silence

OPPOSITION stalwart Welshman Ncube has broken his silence on laws of unintended consequences.

It is not clear whether Professor Ncube was commenting about the recent High Court loss by Nelson Chamisa’s faction of the Citizens Coalition For Change by-election seconded candidates.

Writing on X (fomerly Twitter), Professor Ncube said, “The laws of unintended consequences are harsh, cruel, and unforgiving!”

The laws of unintended consequences are harsh, cruel, and unforgiving! — Prof. Welshman Ncube (@Welshman_Ncube) December 8, 2023

This follows a Thursday High Court ruling granting Sengezo Tshabangu’s bid to block the recalled legislators from contesting the poll.

Tshabangu, who styles himself as CCC interim secretary general, issued recalls on 14 party lower house legislators and eight senators early October on the ostensible reason they had ceased to be members of the main opposition.

The recalls were followed by a presidential proclamation for the holding of by-elections this Saturday.

In a defiant stance, recalled MPs successfully filed for nomination under CCC, a decision that was appealed at the High Court by Tshabangu leading to Thursday’s ruling.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...