Weighbridges key to saving Zimbabwe road infrastructure

Stakeholders have urged the Government to install weighbridges on all major highways and promote rail transport to prevent rapid deterioration of the country’s roads. The call was made during a Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRI) indaba in Bulawayo last Thursday, which brought together policymakers, industry experts, and development practitioners.

Development finance expert Zibusiso Mkhwananzi highlighted the ongoing rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Highway, warning that without strict enforcement of weight limits, the road could quickly fall into disrepair. “We cannot continue to rebuild highways only to watch them destroyed by heavy trucks. The Government must enforce weight limits through fully functional weighbridges. This is about protecting our roads and saving lives,” he said.

Mkhwananzi also emphasised that overloaded trucks pose a major safety risk to commuters and called for a shift of bulk cargo to the under-utilised National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ). Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, echoed the sentiment, stressing that reviving NRZ is essential to reduce road pressure, create jobs, and strengthen the economy.

Participants at the indaba urged policymakers to adopt measures that incentivise rail use and enforce strict penalties for overloaded vehicles, highlighting the importance of safeguarding transport infrastructure for commuter safety and national economic growth.

