“We did not arrest Mafume” – Police

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has denied allegations that they arrested Movement for Democratic Change’s Spokesperson, Jacob Mafume.

This follows after messages went viral on social media platforms indicating that Mafume was detained by the police at Harare Central Law and Order Section.

Speaking to Mail&Telegraph, National spokesperson for the ZRP, Officer Paul Nyathi said Mafume was not arrested.

“We did not arrest Mafume, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the MDC Alliance, Douglas Mwonzora has already condemned the arrest of Mafume as an ongoing process of harassing the MDC Alliance’s leadership.

“We totally condemn the arrest of Jacob Mafume. This is an ongoing process of harassing the leaders of our party”, he said.

Mafume is said to have been accused of treason against him.