Watch: Passion Java brings Chinhoyi to a standstill

BUSINESS in Chinhoyi’s central business district (CBD) came to a standstill this Saturday when popular prophet-cum-businessman Passion Java and Affirmative Action Group (AAG) President Mike Chimombe’s motorcade passed through town.

The motorcade was enroute to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) where they addressed students on indigenisation and economic empowerment.

Vendors abandoned their stalls to catch a glimpse of the flamboyant duo while shoppers and the general public disregarded Covid-19 regulations on maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks, in spite latest dangers posed by the Indian variant lurking in the country.

In a similar incident in Gweru recently, Passion Java attracted a huge crowd in the Midlands city, a development which attracted censure from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warning popular figures face arrest for violating Covid-19 rules.

However, the snaking motorcade consisted of sleek top-of-the-range vehicles, including Java’s Toyota Prado V8, left Chinhoyi residents in awe.

Many onlookers identified with Chimombe who was born-and-bred in Chinhoyi before relocating to Harare’s affluent suburb of Borrowdale Brooke where he has built his multi-million-dollar mansion.