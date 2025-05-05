War Veterans Lead Impeachment Push Over US$1.9 Billion Kuvimba Scandal

Spread the love

HARARE – A political storm is brewing in Zimbabwe as a group of war veterans, led by prominent activist Blessed Geza, has launched an impeachment process against senior government officials implicated in a US$1.9 billion corruption scandal involving the controversial overvaluation of Kuvimba Mining House.

In a bold and unprecedented move, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has formally accused six high-ranking individuals of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to inflate the value of Kuvimba from US$1.5 billion in 2023 to an inflated US$5.4 billion in 2024—paving the way for large-scale theft of public funds.

The impeachment petition names Kuda Tagwirei, Simbarashe Chinyemba, Varaidzo Zifudzi, John Mangudya, Mthuli Ncube, and George Guvamatanga as central figures in the scandal.

According to documents presented by the war veterans, the accused collaborated to misrepresent Kuvimba’s value through CBZ Capital, a conflicted entity tied to the accused.

The fraudulent overvaluation allegedly enabled a rigged payment of US$1.9 billion from the national treasury for a 35% shareholding falsely linked to a shadowy trust—Pfimbi Resources—believed to be connected to the First Family.

Blessed Geza, speaking at a press conference in Harare, declared:

“We cannot sit back while the legacy we fought for is looted by a corrupt elite. This is no longer just a criminal matter—it is a national betrayal. We are demanding accountability through constitutional means, starting with the impeachment of all those involved.”

The war veterans also allege that the scandal traces back to the controversial Command Agriculture programme, under which assets—including Great Dyke Investments—were unlawfully acquired from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at below-market rates in 2019. They claim this was done through collusion, bribery, and political protection at the highest level, thereby weakening the army’s capacity to support its personnel.

Geza and his colleagues have called on Parliament to act decisively by initiating proceedings to remove the implicated officials from office, citing abuse of public trust, economic sabotage, and enabling grand-scale corruption. They further accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of complicity, claiming the entire scheme was facilitated under his authority and protection.

The impeachment motion, now gaining traction among civil society groups and opposition parties, could mark a critical turning point in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with war veterans—once staunch defenders of the ruling party—now leading the charge for justice and reform.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...