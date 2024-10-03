War Hero and Former Makokoba MP, Tshinga Dube, Dies at 83

Spread the love

Bulawayo – Retired Colonel Tshinga Judge Dube, a decorated war hero and former Member of Parliament for Makokoba, has died at the age of 83, Zanu PF sources confirmed to The Zimbabwe Mail.

The former liberation fighter passed away this evening at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Dube, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, was known for his deep commitment to the country’s independence and his post-war contributions to public service. A veteran of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), he played a crucial role during the armed struggle against colonial rule in the 1970s.

After independence, Dube transitioned into politics, representing Makokoba constituency in Bulawayo. He was also a prominent figure in the ruling Zanu PF party and served in various government roles, including as Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees, and Restrictees. His advocacy for the welfare of war veterans made him a well-respected leader among his peers and within the broader political landscape.

Throughout his career, Dube maintained strong ties with the military and was instrumental in helping war veterans integrate into civilian life. His commitment to national development extended beyond politics, having served as chairman of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), where he championed defense sector reforms and innovation.

Dube’s death marks the end of an era for many who fought alongside him during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. He was widely regarded as a unifier, particularly within the war veterans’ community, and his contributions to both the military and political spheres left an indelible mark on Zimbabwean history.

At the time of his death, Dube was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, where he had been admitted due to an undisclosed illness.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, and tributes have started pouring in from across the political spectrum, honoring his legacy as a freedom fighter, public servant, and advocate for war veterans’ rights.