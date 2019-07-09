‘VP Chiwenga about to die’ – Prophet

Revered Harare Prophet Sawana has issued an emergency prophecy calling for the nation to pray that ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga repents and find the Lord because he is about to die.

In a prophecy posted on Youtube on Monday Sawana said the Lord showed him a very important person in the country dying. He said he saw the Zimbabwean flag on top of the coffin and God also showed him a military uniform placed on top of the same coffin with flags flying half way.

Sawana added that no matter how much is spent on foreign doctors nothing will be done to save his life except prayer.

