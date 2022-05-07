Vladimir Putin thanks Mnangagwa for support

HARARE – Russia has thanked Zimbabwe for its support in countering Western attempts to impose its will on Russia and other sovereign nations.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at his Parliament offices where he thanked Zimbabwe.

“Today, I had another opportunity to express the gratitude from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Zimbabwe for the strong support it receives in countering attempts of the so-called collective West to impose its will on Russia and other sovereign independent States,” he said.

“So, it’s remarkable that Russia and Zimbabwe are on the same wave to safeguard their national interests and to establish and maintain a new world order based on adherence to the UN Charter and international world order.”

The West has imposed widespread sanctions on Russia after it launched a special military operation against its neighbour Ukraine to end alleged attacks on civilians in separatists’ republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Zimbabwe abstained from voting for a non-binding UN resolution to condemn Russia’s military action, saying the best way to resolve the issue was through dialogue.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said discussions with Adv Mudenda also focused on the bilateral relations between Russia and Zimbabwe and prospects of intensifying coordination of the efforts on the international arena.

“In this regard, cooperation between our parliaments of our two countries: the National Assembly and the State Duma and the Federation Council so these relations play a very important and constructive role,” he said.

Adv Mudenda said they had a constructive meeting which touched on international issues.

