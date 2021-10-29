Vladimir Putin and China increase grip on Zimbabwean regime

CHINA, Russia and the SADC region have expressed confidence in the Second Republic’s capability in taking Zimbabwe to the Promised Land through its people-oriented policies that will ensure development that leaves no one behind.

In their solidarity messages at the official opening of the 19th Zanu PF National People’s Conference in Bindura yesterday, representatives from Russia and China said they will always stand by Zimbabwe.

The Chinese message was read by the Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri.

“The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China wishes to extend to you our warm congratulations. We believe that the conference will enable Zanu PF to win in leading the Zimbabwean people in combating Covid-19, promoting economic recovery and development, improving people’s livelihoods as well as in the just struggle against external interference.

“The Communist Party of China firmly supports the explorations of the development path for Zimbabwe suited to its national conditions in its national conditions and stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Zanu PF as we jointly steer the development of China-Zimbabwe relations for the benefit of our two people and make new contributions to the building of an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future”.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Professor Emmanuel Mbennah, who was representing SADC diplomats, said the Second Republic has recorded tremendous successes in a short space of time.

“I am standing here with humility and honour from my fellow ambassadors from the SADC countries accredited in Zimbabwe and the countries we represent here to convey remarks of our solidarity with Zanu PF.

“We listened to the keynote address and I keenly followed the successes that Zanu PF and its Government have achieved over the years and I was thinking these successes did not come easily, they mean commitment, vision and good leadership and teamwork.

“SADC and Tanzania wish you success in the conference and days to come as we continue together to build Zimbabwe. Let me promise you that on behalf of ambassadors here that we stand together with Zimbabwe we are brothers and sisters,” said Prof Mbennah.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Nikolai Krasilnikov said he is convinced that the conference will become an important stage in the activities of the party and will form the basis of a decision whose implementation will contribute to national development.

“Russia supports the Government of Zimbabwe under the leadership of Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa and endeavours to grow the economy towards vision 2030”, he said.

President of the Chiefs council Chief Charumbira said the history of the country starts with traditional leaders.

He dismissed rumours that there was a rift between President Mnangagwa and his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

