Video: Mnangagwa’s Presidential Guard Convoy Involved in Accident Amid Rising Tensions in Zanu-PF

Spread the love

Harare – A convoy of vehicles belonging to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential Guard was involved in a serious accident on Tuesday, adding to the growing tension and unease within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Eyewitnesses reported that several vehicles from the convoy collided on a major road outside Harare, resulting in injuries among the security detail and extensive damage to the vehicles. Officials have yet to release a formal statement regarding the cause of the accident or the condition of those involved.

The accident comes as Zanu-PF grapples with internal strife, following recent party meetings that exposed widening rifts between factions loyal to Mnangagwa and those aligning with other powerful figures, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Sources within the party indicate that the rivalry has intensified since Mnangagwa’s re-election in August, with factional disagreements reportedly spilling over into the administration’s day-to-day operations.

Analysts have pointed out that this incident may symbolise the rising tension and discord within the party’s upper echelons. “The stakes are high as different factions within Zanu-PF vie for influence, and incidents like these only add to the climate of suspicion and mistrust,” political analyst Vivid Gwede commented.

Members of the Presidential Guard involved in a nasty accident. Not even one of the helicopters sourced from Russia showed up. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/pxu4RGS0XL — Majaira Jairosi🗨️ (@MJairosi) October 30, 2024

The Presidential Guard’s convoy is responsible for safeguarding Mnangagwa’s movements, making any disruption or mishap involving this unit particularly concerning. In recent weeks, rumours of heightened security have circulated, suggesting that internal pressures within Zanu-PF might be leading to increased vigilance and even friction among the president’s close security detail.

Despite official attempts to downplay internal divisions, speculation has mounted that recent moves to tighten Mnangagwa’s control over party operations and proposed changes to government positions have exacerbated factional rivalries. Some party insiders claim that Mnangagwa’s insistence on consolidating power has led to discontent among those who feel sidelined or diminished within the party hierarchy.

Zanu-PF spokespersons have yet to comment on the convoy incident or address the circulating reports of division within the party. However, with the looming challenge of managing the country’s faltering economy, many observers fear that infighting could weaken the party’s ability to address Zimbabwe’s pressing socio-economic issues effectively.

Political tensions within Zanu-PF have been on the rise since Mnangagwa’s disputed re-election. Factions within the party appear to be positioning themselves for future influence, especially with discussions of Mnangagwa’s potential extended tenure past 2028—a point of contention for those advocating for party unity and structural reforms.

For Zimbabweans, the ongoing Zanu-PF conflicts and incidents like the convoy accident represent added uncertainty. With the party’s focus seemingly consumed by internal disputes, concerns grow about whether the government can provide the stability and governance needed to navigate Zimbabwe’s economic crisis and restore public trust.

As the Zanu-PF leadership attempts to restore cohesion, the party faces a delicate balancing act: managing the factions within while projecting unity and strength to the public. Meanwhile, the recent convoy accident adds a dramatic layer to a political landscape already marked by uncertainty and division.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...