VIDEO: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge amid lockdown chaos

SCORES of Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa made a late dash for Beitbridge following the announcement of a lockdown on Saturday, causing a severe backlog – and significant overcrowding – at the border post as many are still to cross the border some three days later.

The influx of citizens from our neighbouring nation has caused havoc on Tuesday, as hundreds of immigrants are still waiting to be processed by the authorities.

A perfect storm of lockdown restrictions on either side of the border has prompted scores of Zim nationals to escape. On Monday night, the Mnangagwa Administration confirmed that all international travel would be banned in the country.

Meanwhile, the curfew in South Africa begins at 21:00 and ends at 6:00 – many of those who chose to flee were kept waiting at Beitbridge overnight.

Current Situation at Beitbridge Border post. Hundreds of Zimbabweans trying to cross into 🇿🇦 #COVIDSecondWave @nickmangwana no crisis you say?The crisis in 🇿🇼 is real and not imagined. Imagine pic.twitter.com/56tn76O0Gd — Marshall Shonhai 🇿🇼 (@MarshallShonhai) January 5, 2021

That nine-hour delay has caused a very serious backlog, and videos from the scene taken earlier this morning show large crowds huddled together in small spaces… which is hardly ideal during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, dozens of ‘border jumpers’ have been thwarted by law enforcement officials. Several groups attempted to cross the Limpopo River to dodge the queues and avoid any scrutiny with their paperwork.

SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that up to 50 ‘fake COVID-19 tests’ had been identified by Beitbridge authorities.

Despite two curfews, a Zimbabwean travel ban, and requirements for travellers to prove they are COVID-negative, the crowds that have amassed at the border with Limpopo perfectly summarise the desperation felt by these immigrants.