VID running provisional license tests at Harare Agriculture Show

HARARE – You want to take a provisional license in the comfort of a big international show?

If yes, the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) is doing just that. It is offering lessons and thereafter giving tests at the show. It is faster, quicker and convenient.

The cost is just RTGS$1 000 and one needs not bring passport-size photos as these are automatically generated in the computers.

Some 458 learners had as of Wednesday gone through the gates at the VID stand and sat for the tests and 35 of those passed and obtained a provisional license. Those who failed are free to come back at the stand and sit again as many times as they until they get the provisional, said VID vehicle inspector Lovemore Masiyachengo.

“We are offering computerized provisional license tests here at the Show. There is nothing much that has changed from the way we do our business. It’s business as usual. We are not offering any discounts. The fees ZWL$1000.

One can pay using Ecocash or Swipe. We are giving people an opportunity to rewrite if they want since we do not have pressure,” he said.

Masiyachengo told The Mirror that digitalization is an important mission for his organisation.

“At least 80% of our centres are now using the computerized system of testing,” he said.

The tests are randomly generated and will have questions in rotation.

“As soon as the students have taken fifteen-minute test, it will be automatically marked by the computers which is a measure meant to weed out corruption and human error in the licensing process,” said Masiyachengo.

He also said candidates taking the test will no longer need to bring passport-sized photos as those will be captured by the system at whichever test venue you will be tested.

