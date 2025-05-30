Retired Squadron Leader Ritswanetsi Vuyo Ncube, a veteran of the Democratic Republic of Congo war who spent three years as an instructor pilot with the South African Air Force from 2006 to 2009, had rejoined the Air Force as a trainer.

The aircraft, a Chinese-built supersonic interceptor, is thought to be one of 12 delivered to Zimbabwe in 1986.

It took off from the nearby Josiah Tungamirai Air Force base, formerly Thornhill Air Force base and was on a “routine sortie,” the Air Force said.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda said they learnt of Ncube’s death “with heavy hearts.”

“Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased pilot,” Sibanda said.

Witnesses described seeing smoke pluming from among trees and then rushing to the scene.

Ncube’s body could not be located in the fuselage of the aircraft, temporarily raising hopes that he successfully ejected, one witness told ZimLive.

His body was eventually located a short distance from the aircraft wreckage.

In his final communication with ground control he reportedly shouted “fire” and “aircraft uncontrollable,” an Air Force source said.

A statement is expected from the Air Force.

The latest crash will revive old concerns over the airworthiness of Air Force of Zimbabwe aircraft after a string of recent accidents.