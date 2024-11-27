Veteran CIO Intelligence Officer Operative Laid to Rest

Spread the love

ZVIMBA – The late former Provincial Intelligence Officer for Harare, Charles Mupanduki was laid to rest on Wednesday at his farm in Zvimba, near Banket.

Mupanduki passed away recently after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication both as a civil servant and a successful farmer.

Dignitaries, family members, and residents from across Mashonaland West gathered to pay their respects to the former security chief. Among the attendees was Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo, who joined mourners in honouring his contributions to the nation.

In her address, Minister Chombo described Mupanduki as a man of exceptional character who made significant contributions to Zimbabwe during his tenure in public service.

“The late Mupanduki was a dedicated civil servant and a trailblazer who worked tirelessly to uphold the country’s security and sovereignty. Beyond his service to the nation, he demonstrated remarkable leadership and innovation as a farmer, making a profound impact on the land reform programme in this region,” said Minister Chombo.

Mupanduki was praised for his role in revolutionising agriculture in Mashonaland West, where he was instrumental in implementing modern farming techniques that enhanced productivity. His farm in Zvimba became a model of success, inspiring many in the area to embrace commercial farming.

Fellow farmers and community leaders described him as a unifier who worked to empower local farmers, sharing his knowledge and resources to improve livelihoods in the region.

“Mr Mupanduki was more than just a farmer; he was a mentor to many of us in the farming community. He believed in the power of the land and always reminded us that agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” said a fellow farmer from Banket.

Colleagues remembered him as a principled and diligent officer who played a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s interests.

Mupanduki is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...