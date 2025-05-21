Veteran Broadcaster Joseph Madhimba Dies in Namibia

Spread the love

Windhoek, Namibia – Respected former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) news anchor and academic, Joseph Madhimba, has died in Namibia, bringing to an end a prolific career spanning journalism, broadcasting, and education.

Madhimba passed away in the early hours of the morning in Okahandja, a town situated approximately 60 kilometres north of Windhoek. He had been battling ill health for the past year following a stroke, which eventually led to heart failure. He had been hospitalised for much of that period.

Widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest news readers, Madhimba was a prominent figure during the golden years of the ZBC, an era noted for its professional journalism before the broadcaster fell under increasing political interference.

Madhimba joined the national broadcaster shortly after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, bringing with him international training and experience from Montpellier, France, where he studied journalism and worked with the Agence France-Presse (AFP). He started as a sub-editor and later became a renowned news anchor under the leadership of the late Claude Mararike, then head of news.

During his time at ZBC, Madhimba worked alongside some of the most recognisable names in Zimbabwean broadcasting, including Grey Tichatonga, John Gambanga, Busi Chindove, Isidore Gwashure, Robin Shava, Everisto Mwatse, Themba Hove, Caleb Thondhlana, Patrick Nyamhunga, Dorcas Munyoro, Praexedes Dzingare, Themba Bassopo-Moyo, Noreen Welch, and Alice Chavunduka.

He eventually left ZBC as the station came under tighter control by the ruling Zanu PF party, transitioning from a public broadcaster to what many critics described as a state propaganda outlet. His departure reflected a broader exodus of media professionals disillusioned by the erosion of editorial independence.

Madhimba later settled in Namibia, where he served as a lecturer at the Polytechnic of Namibia and also worked in the financial sector. He continued contributing to academic discourse until his health began to fail in early 2024.

News of his passing has prompted tributes from across the media and academic spheres. Colleagues and former students have described him as a consummate professional whose voice and poise left a lasting mark on Zimbabwean television journalism.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

