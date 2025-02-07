US$4.5 Million Vanishes from Harare City Council’s Quarry Operations – Mafume

Spread the love

HARARE – More than US$4.5 million allocated to Harare Quarry, a subsidiary of the Harare City Council (HCC), has mysteriously disappeared, highlighting allegations of deep-seated corruption within the local authority.

This was revealed during the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the operations of the HCC, led by retired Justice Maphios Cheda. The funds were disbursed to Harare Quarry in 2018 to revive its operations but were squandered without any traceable documentation.

Speaking to the commission on Thursday, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume bluntly stated, “The money was stolen.”

When asked by Justice Cheda to identify the culprits and outline actions taken to investigate, Mafume pointed to the quarry’s management at the time. “The management of Quarry. We resolved to get the police involved. This was done before we were elected as councillors in 2018. The money was stolen, but I am trying to think when the loan was advanced. I am not too sure,” he added.

Hub of Corruption

Harare Quarry, established to generate revenue for the city, has reportedly become a hub of corruption, with top officials allegedly using it for personal enrichment. Despite being leased to private companies, the quarry has failed to remit funds to the City Council, further draining public resources.

Mafume admitted that the company has been a financial burden requiring repeated bailouts from the council. “I am very passionate about that US$4 million because it has caused differences with the management that was there. I have pursued this issue in various council meetings and taken actions within my power,” said Mafume.

He suggested drastic measures to address the mismanagement, including placing the quarry under liquidation. “For the past three weeks, as a council, we’ve had to pay amounts owed by the Quarry,” he said.

Anti-Corruption Efforts

HCC chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). “I had discussions with the Business Development Manager, who confirmed that we indeed made a report after the matter came up in one of the committee meetings,” Chiwawa told the commission.

The inquiry has also revealed broader issues within the council, including allegations of Mayor Mafume’s involvement in shady deals and the suspension of top council officials over corruption accusations.

As investigations continue, the disappearance of the US$4.5 million further underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability within Harare’s local governance structures.

