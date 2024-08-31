US Seeks to Strengthen Relations with Zimbabwe, Says Ambassador

Spread the love

HARARE,– The United States is looking to bolster its diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe and expand trade between the two nations, according to US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont.

The ambassador made these remarks following a courtesy call on Acting President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga at his office in Harare yesterday.

Ambassador Tremont, who recently presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this month, emphasized the potential for improved ties between the two countries, despite the longstanding economic sanctions imposed by the US on Zimbabwe. These sanctions, which date back to the early 2000s, have been widely criticized by various global entities as unjustified and detrimental to Zimbabwe’s economic progress.

Despite the sanctions and past diplomatic tensions, Zimbabwe has consistently advocated for amicable relations with all nations, in line with President Mnangagwa’s “friend to all and enemy to none” policy. Ambassador Tremont echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shared interests and potential areas of collaboration between Zimbabwe and the US.

During her meeting with Acting President Chiwenga, Ambassador Tremont discussed a broad range of issues, including Zimbabwe’s priorities in agriculture, education, manufacturing, and tourism. She also noted the contributions the US has made in these sectors.

“There are a few US companies operating here already, and we would like to see more,” Ambassador Tremont stated. She mentioned notable US companies like John Deere, which has been involved in agricultural contracts, and Hyatt Regency, which recently took over the management of the iconic Meikles Hotel in central Harare.

Ambassador Tremont acknowledged the existing trade imbalance, where Zimbabwe exports significantly more to the US than it imports. However, she expressed optimism, saying, “This is great for Zimbabwe, but obviously, more trade is better for both sides.”

Political differences with Western nations have historically driven Zimbabwe to rely on its own resources for economic development, given the exclusionary policies of some international financial institutions. A potential thaw in relations between Zimbabwe and the US, along with increased trade, could further support Zimbabwe’s efforts to engage with the global community.

Ambassador Tremont expressed hope for improved relations, stating, “I had a great conversation with the Acting President. We discussed the United States’ long-standing commitment to the Zimbabwean people. The US has been the largest bilateral donor and a significant contributor of drought assistance this year.”

She also highlighted the need to improve the investment climate in Zimbabwe to attract more US and global investors. “We talked about how we can improve the investment climate to make Zimbabwe a more hospitable environment for US investors and investors from around the world,” she added.

The backdrop to these discussions includes the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) passed by the US Congress in 2001. This legislation, a response to Zimbabwe’s Fast Track Land Reform Programme, imposed significant sanctions on the Zimbabwean government, including restrictions on multilateral financing.

Despite these challenges, some American corporations have recognized the potential in Zimbabwe and have made significant investments. Recent examples include John Deere’s contributions to the mechanization of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and Hyatt Regency’s takeover of the Meikles Hotel, signaling a renewed interest in Zimbabwe’s market.

As both nations explore ways to deepen their relationship, the future may hold increased collaboration and economic partnership, fostering growth and mutual benefits for Zimbabwe and the United States.

Source: Herald

