US continues moaning again on behalf of Tendai Biti

The latest recall of six MDC Alliance legislators, including party vice president Tendai Biti, is part of sustained attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at “dismantling” the opposition in Zimbabwe, chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, said.

Biti, MP for Harare East, was recalled from parliament by a faction of his former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last week together with colleagues Settlement Chikwinya, Mbizo; William Madzimire, Kambuzuma; Sichelesile Mahlangu, Pumula; Regai Tsunga, Mutasa South; and Kucaca Phulu, Nkulumane; saying they had ceased to represent its interests.

Senator Risch tweeted on Monday that Mnangagwa’s government – increasingly growing authoritarian – was undermining the will of the people who voted the lawmakers into office.

“The recall of Biti and other members of parliament in Zimbabwe last week is yet another example of the systematic dismantling of the elected political opposition and subversion of the will of the Zimbabwean people,” he said.

Observers said the remarks by Senator Risch showed Washington’s increasing frustration with Mnangagwa over his intolerance to dissent and deteriorating record on democracy and human rights.

U.S. President Joe Biden renewed punitive travel and financial sanctions on Mnangagwa and his inner circle early this month, accusing them of “routinely intimidated and violently repressed citizens, including members of opposition political parties, union members, and journalists.”