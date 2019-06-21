‘US-Africa Summit a success’ – Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the just ended US-Africa Business Summit as a success as Zimbabwe managed to advance its re-engagement processes and also clinched some economic deals.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was speaking upon his arrival at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this Thursday evening after attending the US-Africa summit in Mozambique where various deals to attract private capital were clinched.

“Zimbabwe will be able to get a gas pipeline linking Zimbabwe and Mozambique and this will increase energy options. There are also opportunities for Zimbabwe’s private sector which will increase foreign direct investment as Zimbabwe is open for business,” he said.

The president also said the summit provided an opportunity for government to reaffirm its commitment to political reforms when he met top US government officials.

“I managed to meet top US government officials and we discussed issues pertaining to the repeal of Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and we reaffirmed our position to continue making further progress to harness our democratic processes,” added President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa was met at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Minister of State for Harare Province Oliver Chidawu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Cde Misheck Sibanda, Service Chiefs and Senior Government Officials.