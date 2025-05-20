Urban Stateland Policy Set to Transform Land Governance in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – The government has approved a comprehensive Urban Stateland Management Policy aimed at transforming the governance, administration, and development of state land in urban areas.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, following Cabinet’s endorsement of the policy.

Minister Garwe said the policy seeks to maximise the value of land resources while improving transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in managing state-owned land in cities and towns. It is expected to bring clarity to stakeholder roles, introduce consistent procedures, and strengthen oversight mechanisms in a sector that has long been plagued by land barons, corruption, and unregulated developments.

Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, Garwe emphasised that the new framework would address long-standing challenges around land allocation, double allocations, and poor service delivery in urban settlements. “We are moving towards a modern, accountable, and transparent land management system that supports sustainable urban development and protects public interest,” he said.

The policy integrates governance reforms, technological innovation, legal enforcement, infrastructure development, and planning strategies into a single, cohesive approach. It also places a strong focus on decentralisation, empowering local authorities to take greater responsibility in administering land while aligning with national development goals.

In a bid to enhance sustainability and inclusiveness, the policy promotes the use of innovative financing mechanisms and encourages public-private partnerships to support the development of serviced land and housing projects. It also underscores the importance of engaging communities in planning processes to ensure that urban development is not only environmentally responsible but also responsive to the needs of citizens.

Analysts have welcomed the policy, saying it could be a game-changer if fully implemented, particularly in addressing the urban housing backlog and improving the delivery of basic services such as water, sanitation, and roads.

The Ministry of Local Government is expected to begin the rollout of the policy in key urban centres, starting with capacity-building programmes for municipal officials, land officers, and planners. Monitoring and evaluation tools will also be introduced to ensure accountability and performance tracking.

As cities across Zimbabwe continue to expand rapidly, the Urban Stateland Management Policy is seen as a timely intervention to bring order, equity, and sustainability to the country’s urban growth trajectory.

