‘United States no longer has moral grounds to judge us’ – Zimbabwe

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says events which saw a pro-Trump mob storm the Congress building this Wednesday revealed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy.

In a twitter post, President Mnangagwa said the painful economic sanctions which were extended by the Trump administration citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy must be lifted.

He however congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is always ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both countries.