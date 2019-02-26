United States issues stern warning to Mnangagwa’s government

The United States of America through its embassy in Harare has issued a stark warning to the government of Zimbabwe over the arrest and harassment of civil society leaders.

The United States (US) says this will jeopardise the country’s reputation and future economic well-being.

A statement issued by the US reads as follows:

Harassment and targeted arrests of civil society leaders damage Zimbabwe’s reputation and economic future. We call on the Zimbabwean government to uphold its constitution, protect human rights, and foster an environment where all can contribute to the nation’s progress.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire over the past several months for gross human rights violations.

The government has consistently deployed soldiers who used live ammunition against protestors, resulting in deaths and injuries to many citizens.