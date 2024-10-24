United Methodist Evangelist Dies After Collapsing During Sermon

Spread the love

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night when a United Methodist Church evangelist, Norest Nyakudanga, collapsed and died while delivering a sermon in Highlands, Harare.

Evangelist Nyakudanga, 65, was addressing the congregation at St Peter’s Chitungwiza when he suddenly fell to the ground, shocking those in attendance.

The unfortunate event was also witnessed by some church members who were following the sermon via Facebook. According to H-Metro, a congregant present at the gathering described the scene as terrifying in a WhatsApp message.

She explained that Nyakudanga had shown no signs of illness earlier that evening, and was in high spirits, even taking time to dance during the service. “He came looking fit as usual. He was full of energy and even danced before the Bible reading, sitting side by side with other members,” she recalled.

The evangelist reportedly expressed concerns during his sermon about the negative and divisive messages emerging from the church, urging the congregation to focus on delivering powerful, uplifting messages that praise the Lord. However, just moments after making these remarks, it became apparent that something was wrong. Nyakudanga struggled to maintain his balance at the pulpit before collapsing.

The congregant who witnessed the event believes the evangelist may have died before hitting the ground.

The church has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but it has left the community in deep shock. Evangelist Nyakudanga was known for his unwavering commitment to the church and his vibrant spirit during sermons.

