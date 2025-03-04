UN Food Agency Shuts Southern Africa Office Amid US Aid Cuts

Spread the love

HARARE – The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) is closing its Southern Africa regional bureau in Johannesburg, a move that comes as the agency leads efforts to combat the worst drought in the region in four decades. The closure follows significant cuts to US foreign aid under President Donald Trump, with Washington historically providing nearly half of WFP’s $9.7 billion budget.

The decision was communicated in an internal email on Friday by WFP’s Executive Director Cindy McCain, who cited financial challenges as a key factor.

“We have reached the difficult decision to close WFP’s regional bureau for Southern Africa in Johannesburg,” McCain stated in the email, seen by Bloomberg. “Challenging times demand some difficult choices.”

The closure is expected to have wide-reaching consequences, particularly as 26 million people across seven countries in Southern Africa face food shortages ahead of the May harvest. The regional bureau has played a crucial role in coordinating food purchases and transportation, with WFP sourcing over 60% of its food, goods, and services locally.

The Southern African region is frequently hit by droughts, largely due to the recurring El Niño weather phenomenon. Last year, these conditions severely impacted maize harvests, with production dropping by as much as 70% in some areas.

While some of the bureau’s functions will be absorbed by the East Africa office in Nairobi, concerns remain over the impact on operations in countries such as Zimbabwe and Mozambique, where WFP has been instrumental in mobilising resources.

A transition and integration team will oversee the handover process throughout the year, according to McCain.

The Johannesburg office’s 160 employees were initially informed that a merger with the Nairobi office was under consideration. However, on 27 February, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau informed staff during a visit to Johannesburg that the decision to shut down the office had already been made. The announcement reportedly caught even senior management by surprise, with McCain’s confirmation email arriving a day later.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations & Cooperation has been notified of the development but has yet to issue an official response.

The WFP’s regional director and media team have not responded to requests for comment.

Source: Bloomberg

