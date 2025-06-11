UK Minister Visits Zimbabwe, Signals Renewed Bilateral Cooperation

Spread the love

HARARE – Lord Collins of Highbury, the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this morning, in a high-level diplomatic engagement signalling a new chapter in Zimbabwe-UK relations.

The meeting featured extensive discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in key strategic sectors, including mineral value addition, industrialisation, clean energy, ICT/AI, and the use of advanced geological survey technologies. The leaders also discussed beneficiation strategies in export-oriented agricultural small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The visit, widely seen as a diplomatic milestone, marks the resumption of high-level contact between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom, whose relations have been strained for years—primarily due to Zimbabwe’s fast-track land reform programme in the early 2000s.

Since 2017, Zimbabwe has embarked on a policy of Engagement and Re-engagement, aimed at fostering closer ties with former allies and the international community. President Mnangagwa’s administration has prioritised mending relations with countries such as the UK, once a major trading and development partner.

“It has been a real pleasure to meet His Excellency this morning and to be here in Zimbabwe,” said Lord Collins after the meeting. “We are absolutely committed to building a partnership based on equality and respect, with a simple mission—a mission for economic growth that can support both of our peoples, creating a win-win situation.”

"It has been a real pleasure to meet His Excellency this morning, it has been a real pleasure to be here in Zimbabwe. We are absolutely committed to building a partnership based on equality and respect, with a simple mission – a mission for economic growth that can support both… pic.twitter.com/IwIBYpMMy7 — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) June 11, 2025

The two sides affirmed their mutual commitment to building a modern, forward-looking relationship grounded in mutual respect, equal status, and shared prosperity. The talks also explored opportunities for technology transfer and knowledge exchange, particularly in climate-smart agriculture and sustainable energy solutions.

Observers note that Lord Collins’ visit carries symbolic and strategic weight. Not only does he oversee the UK’s relations with Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America—including many Commonwealth nations—but he also chose to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III’s 75th birthday in Zimbabwe, underscoring Zimbabwe’s growing diplomatic relevance under President Mnangagwa’s engagement drive.

The historical ties between Zimbabwe and the UK stretch back to the 19th century when Zimbabwe was a British colony. While relations have experienced fluctuations over the decades, today’s meeting signalled a clear intent by both governments to recalibrate their relationship toward a future defined by economic collaboration and mutual benefit.

The UK’s re-engagement with Zimbabwe could also open avenues for enhanced investment, trade, and support for key national development priorities under Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda.