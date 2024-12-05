UK Blocks Zimbabwe’s Readmission to Commonwealth

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin the Commonwealth has been stalled, with the United Kingdom asserting that the southern African nation must improve its governance and human rights record before being readmitted.

The Commonwealth secretariat had recommended Zimbabwe’s readmission, granting member states until November 26 to share their positions. A unanimous decision is required for reentry, but the UK has made it clear that the conditions for Zimbabwe’s return have not yet been met.

Responding to a question in the House of Lords posed by Baroness Kate Hoey, the UK’s Foreign Office emphasised that more progress was needed.

“The UK has always been clear that we would like to see Zimbabwe return to the Commonwealth when the time is right. However, currently we do not share the secretariat’s assessment of Zimbabwe’s progress or readiness in line with the shared values and principles laid out in the Commonwealth Charter,” the Foreign Office said.

While acknowledging some progress, the UK underscored that significant issues regarding democracy, governance, and human rights remain unaddressed. Specifically, it cited Zimbabwe’s failure to act on recommendations made by the Commonwealth Election Observer Mission following the country’s recent elections.

The Observer Mission identified critical deficiencies, including:

A lack of independence within the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission;

Exorbitant candidate registration fees that restrict political participation;

Weak judicial independence; and

A lack of transparency in the announcement of election results.

The UK suggested that a further Commonwealth assessment mission be dispatched to Zimbabwe in 2025 to review progress in these areas.

“The UK strongly values our partnership with Zimbabwe and stands ready to support further reforms in this regard, through the Commonwealth and other fora,” the Foreign Office added.

The Commonwealth, comprising 56 member states with historical ties to Britain, suspended Zimbabwe in 2002 following a disputed presidential election and concerns over human rights abuses. While many African countries have advocated for Zimbabwe’s return, the UK’s stance signals that more substantive reforms are required before this can occur.

Background

Zimbabwe formally withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2003 after the suspension was upheld. Efforts to rejoin the grouping gained momentum in recent years, but critics argue that the government has failed to implement meaningful reforms to align with Commonwealth principles.